Sen. Raphael Warnock Releases Devastating Ad Against Herschel Walker

“I value loyalty above everything else—more than brains, more than drive and more than energy,”

Donald Trump, Politico 2018

The self-destructive nature underlying Trump’s obsession with loyalty over brains and energy has never been more exposed than in Trump’s endorsement of Herschel Walker for the Republican Senate seat from Georgia. Simply put, Herschel Walker is as close to unelectable as a Republican can get in Georgia. Match Walker against a man who even the most cynical diehard MAGA voters will begrudgingly agree is a good man, Sen. Rev. Ralph Warnock, and Mitch McConnell starts the 2022 race for the United States Senate at minus one, a seat that could’ve been his if everything had been handled correctly, lost because it was “handled by Trump” and, specifically, driven by Trump’s fixation on loyalty.

How bad is it? Here is a clip from Warnock’s new ad that catches Herschel Walker talking to Glenn Beck about an aerosol mist (Perhaps one he wanted to market) that kills COVID as people enter a building.

“Right now, you know what, I’m gonna say something I probably shouldn’t.

“Do you know right now, I have something that can bring you into a building that would clean you from Covid as you walk through this dry mist? As you walk through the door, it will kill any Covid on your body.

“When you leave, it will kill the virus as you leave. This here product — they don’t want to talk about that. They don’t want to hear about that.”

Right.

Amazingly, there is likely such a mist. It could be called bleach or even a cool blue light called UV Light that zaps your entire body as you enter and exit a building, such a device could do a lot of what Herschel’s talking about. Of course, we all know that any good it did is ruined the minute you exhale, but again, Trump said he values loyalty over brains, so you don’t get to count that against Walker.

This is what a fixation on “loyalty” gets you, an ad that is so utterly devastating it could end the race:

If Trump had been willing to consider just a few other qualities alongside loyalty, ones that add up to a better candidate, Georgia was in play. As it stands? Walker is as unelectable as Republicans get in Georgia.