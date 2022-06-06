Every Network Will Show The 1/6 Committee Hearings As GOP Nightmare Comes To Life

ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC will televise the 1/6 Committee hearings live, only Fox News has yet to commit to live coverage.

Vanity Fair reported:

Among the broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC are planning to carry Thursday night’s hearing live, with David Muir, Norah O’Donnell, and Lester Holt anchoring, respectively. Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor CNN’s special coverage, beginning at 7 p.m.

It remains to be seen if Fox News preempts Tucker Carlson’s top-rated 8 p.m. show. (Fox News did not immediately respond with comment.) Carlson has downplayed the events of January 6 and tried deflecting blame from Trump supporters.

Broadcast Fox doesn’t have a news division, and they are no longer owned by the Murdochs, so their lack of live coverage makes sense. It is hard to imagine that Fox News won’t cover the hearings. They need to cover the hearings to be able to spin them to their audience, or they risk their viewers getting the truth elsewhere.

Fox News can’t be placed in the no column because they didn’t say yes or no.

Live Coverage On Every Network Of The 1/6 Committee Hearings Is The GOP’s Worst Nightmare

Republicans have always feared that the 1/6 Committee hearings would get national attention. The GOP had to be hoping that the networks would not carry the hearings. The Republican Party has spent more than a year trying to downplay Trump’s coup and the attack on the Capitol, only to see that it will be blown open on multiple networks for the entire nation to see.

Trump, McCarthy, and Jim Jordan’s propaganda efforts won’t be able to compete with these hearings. Kevin McCarthy created this nightmare for Republicans by refusing to participate and appoint members to the committee.

All hell is about to break loose for the Republican Party, and there is nothing that they can do to stop the nation from watching.