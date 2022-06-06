Biden Has A Special Private Nickname For Trump: “The Worst President In History”

369 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Biden’s contempt for Trump is real as he privately calls the former failed one-termer the worst president in history.

Politico reported:

The president has expressed exasperation that his poll numbers have sunk below those of Donald Trump, whom Biden routinely refers to in private as “the worst president” in history and an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.

After publication, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said: “This depiction of the White House is simply divorced from reality.”

Politico, which specializes in gloom and doom stories about Democrats, but that comes with the territory when it is owned by a far-right German organization, paints a picture of Biden seething over his poll numbers, and demanding more interaction with voters.

Each of these points is not unique to Joe Biden. All presidents want to interact more with voters. The White House is very politically isolating, but Biden especially thrives on interacting with regular Americans. Every president also worries about their poll numbers.

Biden’s thoughts on Trump are shared by the vast majority of Americans. His term so far has been defined by cleaning up Trump’s messes and dealing with a war caused by the man who put Trump into power.

President Biden is getting hit with challenges to his presidency early. The actual measuring stick for his response isn’t the 2022 midterm but will be the nation’s state in 2024.