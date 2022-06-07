Fox News Admits It’s Not News By Refusing To Show 1/6 Hearings

129 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Fox News officially admitted that it would not be televising the 1/6 Committee hearings which is proof that Fox is news in name only.

Fox News made it official:

Fox's top news anchors will be moved over to the Fox Business Network, and they will cover the hearing there. At 8pm ET on an ordinary night, Fox News has more than 3 million viewers, while Fox Business has under 100,000. That pretty much says it all about Fox's priorities. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Here's the language from Fox's press release: "Fox News Channel's primetime programs will cover the hearings as news warrants." At 11pm ET, "Gutfeld" will be preempted, and Shannon Bream "will anchor a two-hour live special," joined by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2022

Fox News Admits They’re Not News

The decision by Fox to not cover the hearings that every other news network is covering is an admission by behavior that Fox News isn’t really news. Trump and his allies are trying to mount a counterprogramming propaganda effort against the hearings, and Fox News will be their megaphone.

As Laurence Tribe put it:

Fox “News” ran 1,098 primetime segments on Benghazi from the attack until the committee hearings, which they carried live for over 7 hours. Today the network announced it won’t cover the hearings on the January 6th insurrection. Conclusive proof that Fox isn’t NEWS at all. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 7, 2022

The flaw in this strategy is that while the rest of the country will be discussing the 1/6 Committee hearings, Fox and its viewers will be reinforcing the bubble of partisan propaganda.

Republicans have abandoned traditional media and the concept of reaching out to the American people with their message. The GOP believes that the Fox News bubble is America. The Republican Party should have learned when Trump ran a Fox News presidential campaign and lost in 2020, but they are returning to the well of failure again.

Fox isn’t news, and every political and media organization must stop treating it as such.

The network has no interest in news coverage. Fox (not) News is the propaganda arm of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.