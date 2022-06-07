Sen. Ron Johnson Babbles About Hunter Biden When Asked About Raising The Age To Buy An AR-15

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to dodge the question about raising the age to buy an AR-15 by ranting about Hunter Biden.

Sen. Johnson said:

Asked Ron Johnson about waiting periods for gun sales to buyers under 21. “Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden,” he said. — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) June 7, 2022

Republicans are so afraid of confronting the problem of gun violence that Ron Johnson tried to change the subject to Hunter Biden instead of giving a serious answer.

Hunter Biden is 52 years old. He has nothing to do with the Uvalde mass shooting or gun violence. Hunter Biden has nothing to do with Uvalde. Hunter Biden is not an elected official. Hunter Biden has not been made a senior White House adviser by his dad, like Ivanka Trump.

President Biden’s son has nothing to do with anything, but Ron Johnson is running for reelection after breaking his term limit pledge, so he is going scream Hunter Biden’s name anytime he is asked a difficult question.

Children are dying at school from mass shootings, and Ron Johnson would rather talk about Hunter Biden than save lives.