Creepy Matt Gaetz Talks About Giving Nancy Pelosi A Sponge Bath

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took his creepiness to a new place as he talked about giving Nancy Pelosi a sponge bath.

Video of Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene:

After Greene says Adam Schiff is her least favorite Member of Congress, Gaetz says: “I would rather give Nancy Pelosi a sponge bath than endure one dinner with Adam Schiff .. I would trim her toenails with my teeth before I would have dinner with Adam Kinzinger, er Adam Schiff.” pic.twitter.com/jDtsW444ch — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 8, 2022

Gaetz said, “I’m on record. I would rather give Nancy Pelosi a sponge bath than endure one dinner with Adam Schiff. A lot of people would say Pelosi is their least favorite member. No way.”

Can law enforcement get Gaetz off of the streets already?

If he weren’t already an alleged child sex trafficker, it would be clear that there is something very wrong with Matt Gaetz. The guy oozes creepy, and the fact that Christian Nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene delights in his company speaks volumes about her too.

Matt Gaetz is maybe one of the creepiest people ever to serve in the House. Their unprofessional conduct defines Gaetz and Greene. The easiest way to understand why Congress is so dysfunctional is to look at the type of people that Republicans are sending to the body.