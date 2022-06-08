Republicans Only Feel An Urgency About Guns When They Are Near Brett Kavanaugh’s House

After an armed man turned himself in near Brett Kavanaugh’s house, Republicans showed urgency that they haven’t shown in protecting shooting victims.

After a man near Brett Kavanaugh’s house called 9-1-1 and confessed to wanting to assassinate the Supreme Court justice, then turned himself in to two US Marshalls guarding Kavanaugh’s House, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said:

“House Democrats need to pass this bill and they need to do it today. No more fiddling around with this. They need to pass it today. They need to stop their multi-week blockade against this Supreme Court security bill and pass it before the sun sets today.”

Republicans Demand Immediate Action For Kavanaugh, On The Same Day That Uvalde Victims Testify

Mitch McConnell was not moved by the testimony of Uvalde’s only pediatrician who testified that he saw children decapitated and pulverized by an AR-15. McConnell was moved by the testimony of parents who lost their children in the school shooting.

McConnell was motivated to call for immediate action because someone turned themselves in near Brett Kavanaugh’s house.

Brett Kavanaugh Had 2 US Marshals Protecting Him. Robb Elementary Had 0.

The NRA has ordered House Republicans to vote against two common-sense gun bills. Mitch McConnell is committed to Republicans in the Senate doing the bare minimum in response to national pleas for action.

Brett Kavanaugh had better protection than the murdered children of Uvalde.

Mitch McConnell would rather demand more security for Brett Kavanaugh than stop children from being shot in school.