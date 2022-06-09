Bennie Thompson Just Unleashed A Jaw Dropper That Could Land Trump In Prison

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said that witnesses would testify that people in Trump’s orbit had contact with Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if there would be witnesses that describe conversations between people in Trump’s orbit and the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers?

Rep. Thompson answered, “Yes.”

The 1/6 Committee already started to lay out the case that Donald Trump was coordinating a plan to overthrow the government and keep himself in power from the Oval Office.

Trump never intended for Joe Biden to take office. The failed former president knew that he lost the election, so he planned to destroy democracy in the United States.

Members of the militia groups have been saying that they had contact with Trump. Some have even gone as far as to suggest, as Alex Jones did, that they were waiting for Trump’s orders to attack.

The first night of the 1/6 Committee hearings was bad for Trump, but what is coming next could land him in prison.