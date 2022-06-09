Biden Eviscerates Trump Live in Primetime And Says Those Don’t Follow The Law Have To Go To Jail

Due to the NBA Finals being televised on ABC and sure to go through Jimmy Kimmel’s normal slot, Kimmel’s team made a genius change in the schedule and televised the show live in front of a massive audience right before the game. President Joe Biden’s genius communications team jumped and brilliantly scheduled President Biden as a guest. They put Biden on national television the night before the start of the Congressional Hearings, in front of a massive and bipartisan audience.

Additionally, Jimmy Kimmel is a Biden supporter who is disgusted by Trump and the Republican party that supports him. It set the table perfectly for President Biden, who quickly created a Republican-MAGA public relations nightmare.

Kimmel asked about guns:

“Can’t you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.”

Biden’s replied with a brutal takedown:

“I have issued executive orders within the power of the presidency to be able to deal with everything having to do with guns, gun ownership, whether or not you have to have a waiting period. All the things that are within my power,”

Then the hammer that was surely planned:

“I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority.

“I mean that sincerely because I often get asked — ‘Look, the Republicans don’t play it square, why do you play it square?’ Well, guess what. If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy.”

The video from the above is here. The grand finale is below this tweet:

President @JoeBiden on issuing an Executive Order in response to gun violence… pic.twitter.com/KUXsyNfZrW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 9, 2022

Kimmel moved on to characterize the Republicans generally as people who no longer recognize the Constitution or law and how could one possibly deal with such people. Biden left no doubt about what he favored. He answered clearly enough that one wonders if it was a message to Merrick Garland:

“It’s like you’re playing Monopoly with somebody who won’t pass ‘Go’ and won’t follow any of the rules … How do you ever make any progress?”

President Biden: “We gotta send them to jail.”

Jimmy Kimmel on Republicans: “It’s like you’re playing Monopoly with somebody who won’t pass ‘Go’ and won’t follow any of the rules … How do you ever make any progress?” President Biden: “We gotta send them to jail.” pic.twitter.com/q8o1vXFyG3 — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022

And that is how genius planning comes together to provide the biggest stage for a genius answer.