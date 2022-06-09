Republican House Candidate Says America Needs A Leader Like Hitler

Republican House candidate Carl Paladino said that Hitler is the kind of leader that America needs today.

The New York Times reported:

Carl P. Paladino, a Republican running for a House seat in Western New York, called Adolf Hitler “inspirational” in a radio interview last year that was unearthed on Thursday, praising the fascist dictator as “the kind of leader we need today.”

….

“He would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just, they were hypnotized by him,” he said in the interview, resurfaced by the left-leaning watchdog group Media Matters. “I guess, I guess that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer.”

Paladino’s comments explain the Republican Party’s love for Trump. Republicans want a leader who is going to scream, yell, swear, put on a show, be a racist, and act like a dictator.

Carl Paladino has been saying these sorts of things for years. The difference is that the Republican Party has now come to him.

Paladino is no longer out of the GOP mainstream. He is the Republican mainstream, and his open yearnings for a Hitler-like leader in America perfectly explain his party’s devotion to Trump.