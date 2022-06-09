Explosive Tape Suggests GOP Fury And Suspicion About Lauren Boebert Live-Tweeting Positions On Jan 6th

New Select Committee evidence continues to leak out prior to tonight’s primetime hearing. One tape, in particular, demonstrates near irrefutable evidence that some Republicans in Congress had “suspicions” in the days after January 6th regarding their hardcore MAGA colleagues, a group that would include, among others, Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Jim Banks, Jim Jordan, and the center of this controversy, Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was directly confronted during what sounds like a Republican conference call in the days after January 6th.

As nearly all remember, Boebert is the one who tweeted Speaker Pelosi’s position in real-time.

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Boebert also tweeted: “We were locked in the House Chambers.” at 2:17 p.m. that afternoon giving away the Representatives’ location, The bizarre and dangerous tweets clearly angered Rep. Herrera Beutler because she confronted Boebert. Boebert must have been flapping her mouth about securing the Capitol (already building a case against Pelosi) when one can hear Herrera-Beutler interrupt:

Is it true that you were live-tweeting from the floor our location to the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren?”

Obviously, Lauren had nowhere to hide, the tweet is up to this day. Boebert responded:

“Umm, yes. Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live.”

Stop there momentarily. Notice the defensiveness. Many people who read the Pelosi tweet at first glance interpreted the tweet as, “Oh my God, it’s so bad that they’ve even taken the Speaker out!” Then perhaps tweeting that it’s so horrible that they’re locked in! Describing her own fear. And yet Boebert defensively admits to tweeting positioning without offering any reason for doing so, defensively saying it was on live television so how could it be secret? Obviously, the attackers were not watching television, nor would Boebert know at the time what live television was broadcasting. Only Boebert is dull enough to not see the serious problems in her defensive answer and, critically, lack of an explanation as to why she sent them out.

At that point, Herrera-Beutler dismissed Boebert with disgust that drips through the recording:

“So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at! I yield back.”

More below the tape:

It is hard to hear the recording without also thinking about Jim Jordan’s confrontation with Liz Cheney during the Jan. 6 melee. Jordan offered his arm to Cheney, who slapped it away and said something strangely personal; “You fcking did this!” There was more, but Cheney’s words appear to be directed at Jordan personally as if in the closed-off world that is Congress, there had been rumors such that people knew something was coming and who personally was involved.

Last, I try to play this as often as possible, so people do not forget. The very fact that a woman who had never even been sworn into Congress attended a meeting at the White House in late December 2020. The meeting was about planning for January 6th. Most first term representatives can only hope for a group picture with the president, not meetings in the White House for what we were told was a “protest.”

Here's video of Marjorie Taylor Greene at the White House in late Dec 2020 saying she had a "great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide." Expel Greene now. pic.twitter.com/oogwe20Z8K — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 28, 2021

I will close by noting that many of the people at the center of all the suspicion continually used the words “patriots” for the protesters and referenced 1776. Herrera-Beutler had reason to be suspicious of Boebert.