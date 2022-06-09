Kevin McCarthy’s 1/6 Hearing Sabotage Backfires As He Refuses To Say Biden Won

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy held a press conference to sabotage the 1/6 Committee hearing but instead refused to say that Biden won.

Video:

McCarthy was asked, “Do you believe that Joe Biden was the legitimate Victor of the 2020 election? And do you believe that Donald Trump is just flat wrong, and he says the election was stolen?”

The House Minority Leader answered, “We’ve answered this question a long time ago. Joe Biden is the president. I think you can look that there are a lot of problems still with the election process, they just arrested a former Democratic congressman, just the other was it yesterday in Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. And as we find a lot more information out there. We want to make sure more people have the ability to vote and that it’s a secure election.”

Kevin McCarthy was trying to use the press conference to sabotage the 1/6 Committee, but his refusal to answer a basic question about the legitimacy of US democracy took the spotlight off of what he was trying to do and placed it back on McCarthy and the House Republicans.

Instead of sabotaging the hearings, McCarthy sabotaged himself and destroyed any credibility that he might have had.

Every move that McCarthy has made concerning the 1/6 Committee has been wrong. If Trump goes down due to this investigation, it will be because of Kevin McCarthy’s help.