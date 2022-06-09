Liz Cheney Bombshell: White House Was Getting Updates That Trump’s Rally Crowd Was Preparing For Violence

The Trump White House knew that his rally crowd was preparing for violence on 1/6 and they did nothing.

Video:

Liz Cheney says the White House was receiving updates that Trump's rally crowd was preparing for violence. pic.twitter.com/Hs3VGEQK7U — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 10, 2022

Cheney said, “As you will see in our hearings, the White House was receiving specific reports in the days leading up to January 6th, including during President Trump’s ellipse rally indicating that the elements in the crowd were preparing for violence in the Capitol.”

Liz Cheney also said that Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated plot to overturn the election. Rep. Cheney has laid out damning evidence against Trump.

The White House was getting updates that Trump’s crowd was turning violent, so what did Donald Trump do? He threw gasoline on the fire and urged the crowd to march to the Capitol.

Trump didn’t just know about the plans for violence. He encouraged what they were planning. The crowd didn’t get out of control. They were led to violence by Donald Trump.