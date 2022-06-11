There Are Huge Crowds At March For Our Lives Rallies Across The Nation

Big crowds are gathering across the country to demand common-sense gun laws at March For Our Lives events.

A crowd that is smaller than in 2018 but still impressively large is rallying in Washington, DC:

not quite as big a crowd or as much of a production as the original 2018 March for Our Lives in DC, but many thousands of people gathered right now at the Washington Monument right now to call for action on gun laws pic.twitter.com/haZowROAt1 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 11, 2022

Here was the crowd in Minneapolis, MN, two hours ago:

Here’s a look at the growing crowd off Washington Ave near downtown Minneapolis ahead of a planned “March for Our Lives” event this morning. The group says they are demanding President Biden and lawmakers take action immediately to stop gun violence. More to follow for @wcco pic.twitter.com/BtJF9sLmfb — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) June 11, 2022

The crowd in Buffalo, NY:

March for Our Lives- sizable crowd listening to speakers. Buffalo Poet Laureate @SocJustice_poet is speaking right now @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/SK3F1x7mRM — Angelea Preston (@angelea_preston) June 11, 2022

Around 1,000 people are expected in Dallas, TX:

The crowd is growing steadily. Around 1000 are expected to gather here in Dallas to participate in the March for Our Lives. pic.twitter.com/m8JPeg5opz — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) June 11, 2022

A big crowd has assembled in Parkland, FL, the place where this movement began after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School:

BREAKING: huge crowd gathers in Parkland #Florida for “March for our lives”, many carrying signs for gun control, against assault weapons, anti-NRA, demanding change. pic.twitter.com/YdTuF7FHrE — 😁 (@BabyBlues2016) June 11, 2022

There are more than 450 March For Our Lives rallies scheduled to take place throughout the United States on Saturday, and as usual, they are being woefully undercovered by cable news and mainstream media outlets.

All told, hundreds of thousands of people will march.

There will be more people marching than attended Donald Trump’s inauguration. More people will be marching than any protest that the right has staged in years.

The American people are demanding gun reform and legislation to combat the mass shooting epidemic in the United States. People want action on gun violence, and those hundreds of thousands of marchers will be voting in local, state, and federal elections this November.

The power of those who want this crisis addressed is growing while the NRA is crumbling under the weight of public demand, corruption, and scandal.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are marching for their lives, and they will not be ignored.