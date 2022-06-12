Adam Schiff Just Called For A Federal Criminal Investigation Of Trump

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has called for a federal criminal investigation into Trump.

Adam Schiff Calls For A DOJ Criminal Investigation Into Trump

Video of Rep. Schiff:

When asked on ABC’s This Week if he would like to see Trump criminally prosecuted, Schiff answered:

I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump or anyone else. The rule of law needs to apply equally to everyone, and there are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.

And, of course, we have now a federal judge saying that he believes, based on the limited set of evidence that he has seen, which is far smaller than the body that we’ve accumulated, that the president and others may have committed multiple federal crimes, so that should be investigated, then ultimately once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s, but they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.

The 1/6 Committee Is Making A Case To The American People And The DOJ

Chairman Schiff, being a former prosecutor, wasn’t about to skip a step in the process. Before there can be a criminal prosecution of Trump, there first must be a criminal investigation.

Interestingly, Schiff didn’t say that there is no DOJ investigation into Trump, but there are parts of 1/6 and the coup attempt that he didn’t think the DOJ was investigating.

As the case against Trump is laid out by the 1/ 6 Committee, calls should be expected to grow for the DOJ to get involved in a more comprehensive way, and it would be surprising if the DOJ opened a full investigation into Trump.