Jamie Raskin: 1/6 Committee Has Proof Multiple Congress GOP Requested Pardons From Trump

1/6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) says the committee has evidence that multiple congressional Republicans requested preemptive pardons from Trump.

Video of Rep. Raskin:

CNN’s Dana Bash asked, “I want to ask you about pardons. You revealed this week that multiple Republican members of Congress sought pardons from president trump after the insurrection. How many of your colleagues in Congress did that? And what evidence do you have? Because you know that Congressman Scott Perry is denying it. “

Raskin answered, “Yeah. The seeking of pardons is powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness you may be in trouble. That’s what’s so shocking about this. It’s not just one. “

Bash followed up, “You have evidence that this happened? “

Raskin said, “It is multiple members of Congress, as the vice-chair said at our opening period. And all in due course. The details will surface. “

Bash asked again, “So, yes, there’s evidence?”

Raskin answered, “Everything we’re doing is documented by evidence. Unlike the big lie, which is based on nonsense, as former attorney general Barr said. Everything that we’re doing is based on facts, and this is a bipartisan investigation, which is determined to ferret out all the facts of what happened.”

It sounds like the committee has the Republicans who requested preemptive pardons nailed. We can only speculate what evidence they have might be, but a strong suspicion is that they are texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The 1/6 Committee hearings are everything that Republicans claimed they would not be. They are fact-filled, compelling, and loaded with evidence, and the nation will soon find out which Republicans in Congress were involved in the coup plot.