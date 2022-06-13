Merrick Garland Says He And DOJ Prosecutors Are Watching All Of The 1/6 Hearings

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he and DOJ investigators are watching all of the 1/6 Committee hearings.

Video:

Merrick Garland said that he and DOJ investigators are watching the 1/6 hearings, "I am watching, and I will be watching all of the hearings…. I'll be sure I will be watching all of it. I can assure you that January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings." pic.twitter.com/fkigsfwkkS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 13, 2022

Attorney General Garland told reporters at a DOJ event, “I am watching, and I will be watching all of the hearings. Although I may not be able to watch all of it live. But I’ll be sure I will be watching all of it. I can assure you that January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings.”

As if Trump and the GOP didn’t have enough problems. Merrick Garland and the DOJ prosecutors are watching the hearings with a close and very interested eye.

Garland and the DOJ are investigating the fake electors, so at a minimum parts of the Trump attempted coup is under investigation. The 1/6 Committee has been very open about the fact that part of their audience for these hearings is the Department of Justice.

Members of the 1/6 Committee want Trump and co-conspirators criminally investigated, and Attorney General Garland is paying attention to what the committee has found.