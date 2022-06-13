The Justice Department Is Talking About Charging Trump

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The 1/6 Committee members say that they have enough evidence, and the Justice Department has had conversations about charging Trump.

NBC News reported:

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News there have been conversations inside the Justice Department about the far-reaching implications of pursuing a case against Trump, should it come to that. So far, no public evidence has surfaced that the former president has become a criminal target.

Either way, “It’s a momentous and unprecedented decision — not as easy as some folks might imagine it to be,” said Chuck Rosenberg, an NBC News legal analyst who is a former federal prosecutor and former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Legal experts say charging Trump would cause civil unrest and maybe even civil war, and it has never been done before, so the Justice Department can’t charge Trump and then figure out the rest later. The government will have to prepare for the case against Trump and to keep the country safe in case the former president is charged, and the situation becomes violent.

1/6 Committee Says There Is Enough Evidence To Charge Trump

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff said on Sunday, “And, of course, we have now a federal judge saying that he believes, based on the limited set of evidence that he has seen, which is far smaller than the body that we’ve accumulated, that the president and others may have committed multiple federal crimes, so that should be investigated, then ultimately once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s, but they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.

The Justice Department will not make a fast decision. Charging Trump will not be easy, and the consequences will be immense. Congress could take action would legislation making it more difficult for Trump to run, and states could ban him from the ballot.

Trump engaged in unprecedented conduct, so the response to his coup attempt must be outside of the national comfort zone.