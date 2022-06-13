Trump’s Big Scam Blows Up As 1/6 Committee Has Evidence He Paid His Family With Legal Defense Donations

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that the 1/6 Committee has evidence that Donald Trump paid his family with donations raised under the pretext of legal defense.

Video: of Lofgren:

Rep. Zoe Lofgren says the 1/6 Committee has evidence that Trump and his family were paid from donations based on the big lie. Lofgren tells Jake Tapper that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 to introduce Trump at the 1/6 rally. pic.twitter.com/rGWTKyUJDA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 13, 2022

Lofgren was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if there was evidence that Trump or his family financially benefitted from donations based on the big lie, and she answered, “For example, we know that Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on January 6th. She received compensation for that…$60,000 for two and a half minutes. You had money going to Mark Meadows’ foundation and to another foundation that hired the Trump supporters who lost their jobs. So it wasn’t what he said to his donors, this is to defend the election. It was an entirely different purpose. I think that was deceptive and not right.”

The 1/6 Committee is not a criminal investigation, but if the Justice Department hears how the Trump family monetized the big lie and defrauded their donors and does nothing, it will be doing damage to the future of the nation.

Lofgren was correct. It is up to the committee to gather and present the facts to the American people, but the pressure is growing on the DOJ to act as the 1/6 Committee is presenting a sweeping and compelling case that details the Trump criminality surrounding 1/6.