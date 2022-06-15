CNN’s Jim Acosta Is Putting Up Ratings That Beat Fox News

CNN’s Jim Acosta is putting up viewership numbers in his weekend show that beat Fox News in the key 18-49 demo.

Mediaite reported:

Acosta brought in 754,000 total viewers at 5 p.m. on Saturday and scored a rare win over Fox News in the key 25-54 age demographic in the 4 p.m. hour.

….

On Saturday, Acosta’s 4 p.m. hour brought in 141,000 demo viewers, which topped Fox News Live at the same time. Fox News Live brought in 130,000 demo viewers at 4 p.m. to land in second place, while MSNBC’s Symone Sanders brought in a dismal 30,000 demo viewers.

CNN has been struggling in primetime for years. As the Mediaite article points out, Acosta also pulls more viewers on the weekend than most of CNN’s primetime lineup.

With Rachel Maddow reducing her schedule to one night a week during non-breaking news nights, CNN has an opening to move Acosta into primetime and pick up some of the audience that drifts away from MSNBC when Maddow is not on.

Jim Acosta is one of CNN’s most popular hosts, and he is capable of pulling in the younger viewers, that are the weak point of Fox News’s viewership, and Acosta is showing that, at least in that one demographic he can compete with Fox.