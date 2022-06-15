1/6 Committee Confirms Congress Was Evacuated Through Tunnels Loudermilk Led Tours Of

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) confirmed that Rep. Barry Loudermilk led tours where people were taking pictures of the tunnels used to evacuate Congress on 1/6.

Rep. Louie Gohmert claimed that the staircases were historic, but Rep. Zoe Lofgren said that the tunnels that Loudermilk’s tourists were taking pictures of were the same ones that were used to evacuate Congress:

Rep Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has questions re: member of Jan 5 tour group "He was taking pictures of things… like the tunnel between the Rayburn Building & the Capitol, which is the tunnel that I was evacuated thru that on the 6th, taking pictures of stairwells" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 15, 2022

It was either one of the biggest coincidences in US history that people with Loudermilk just so happened to be taking pictures of stairwells and tunnels used to evacuate Congress during the 1/6 attack 24 hours later, or Loudermilk is lying.

The evidence is in the video that the 1/6 Committee released. Loudermilk has changed his story about the tours several times. First, he denied giving tours, and he changed his story to claim that he only gave tours to families. He then blamed Democrats for the tours.

The 1/6 Committee has some very good reasons to want to talk to Loudermilk, and if he won’t cooperate, it is time for a subpoena.