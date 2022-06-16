The 1/6 Committee Just Started To Move On Ginni Thomas

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said that the Committee would be inviting Ginni Thomas to speak with them soon.

The 1/6 Committee Wants To Talk To Ginni Thomas

Thompson told reporters:

NEW: 1/6 Chair Bennie Thompson tells @MZanona & other reporters it is "time" for the committee to bring in Virginia Thomas wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for an interview.

When asked when, Thompson said: "Soon". — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 16, 2022

We all know what it means when the Committee ‘invites’ a witness to come and talk to them. If the witness refuses the invitation, a subpoena is issued. If the witness doesn’t comply with the subpoena, the Committee will hold a vote on holding them in contempt. If the Committee refers a witness to the full House for a contempt of Congress vote, and the House voted in the affirmative, the witness is referred to the DOJ for potential prosecution.

Don’t be fooled by the “invitation” language. If the Committee wants to talk to Ginni Thomas and she refuses, her refusal to talk is the beginning of a process that leads to criminal referrals and potential criminal charges.

Things just got very serious for coup participant Ginni Thomas.