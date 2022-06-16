Posted on by Jason Easley

The 1/6 Committee Just Started To Move On Ginni Thomas

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said that the Committee would be inviting Ginni Thomas to speak with them soon.

Thompson told reporters:

We all know what it means when the Committee ‘invites’ a witness to come and talk to them. If the witness refuses the invitation, a subpoena is issued. If the witness doesn’t comply with the subpoena, the Committee will hold a vote on holding them in contempt. If the Committee refers a witness to the full House for a contempt of Congress vote, and the House voted in the affirmative, the witness is referred to the DOJ for potential prosecution.

Don’t be fooled by the “invitation” language. If the Committee wants to talk to Ginni Thomas and she refuses, her refusal to talk is the beginning of a process that leads to criminal referrals and potential criminal charges.

Things just got very serious for coup participant Ginni Thomas.