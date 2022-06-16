Eric Swalwell to Trump: ‘Equal Time Means Sitting Your Lying Ass In a Witness Chair’

Representative Eric Swalwell seems as fed up with Donald Trump’s endless whining and lies as the rest of the country is. On Thursday in response to Trump’s Truth Social whinge: “I demand equal time!” the California Democrat responded,”Equal time means sitting your lying ass in a witness chair. We’ll wait.”

Donald Trump doesn’t have the courage to testify under oath. Trump is playing the victim – AGAIN- for his easy marks. He’s getting them all lubed up for his next scam so they can hand over the $10.00 they have left at the end of the week to this cowardly sore loser who could very well have been heard at the hearing.

… If only he had the courage to show up.

The problem for Trump is, he can’t show up because he is certain to lie under oath and that would give the committee and maybe even Justice Department an opportunity to pounce on him for an easy get.

Donald Trump is a coward. In contrast, Mike Pence – as loathsome as his politics are – saved this country and had the courage to show up to this hearing and testify under oath.

“We are fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage on January 6th, our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe. That courage put him in tremendous danger. When he made it clear he wouldn’t give in to Donald Trump’s scheme, Donald Trump turned the mob on him… The mob that had built a hangman’s gallows,” Chairman Thompson said in his opening.

Mike Pence is a patriot and a brave person, who faced a hangman’s gallows because he said no to Donald Trump’s illegal and unpatriotic scheme to throw more than 80 million Americans’ votes into the trash.

Donald Trump is a scared little liar, who used his Big Lie to further grift his followers. Donald Trump portrays a “strongman” but he’s a sniveling coward with his hands embedded into his supporters’ wallets because he can’t support his lifestyle in an honest way.