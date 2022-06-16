The Justice Department Is Criminally Investigating Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, And Other Trump Lawyers

The Department of Justice is criminally investigating Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and others as part of the fake elector scheme.

Via: The New York Times:

The Justice Department has been pursuing a criminal investigation into the creation of alternate slates of pro-Trump electors seeking to overturn Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in the 2020 election, with a particular focus on a team of lawyers that worked on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

A federal grand jury in Washington issued subpoenas this year to people linked to the alternate elector plan, requesting information about several lawyers, including Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and one of his chief legal advisers, John Eastman, one of the people said.

The Justice Department Has Been Quietly Investigating The Coup Attempt

The FBI has been talking to fake electors in Michigan and Georgia, and they have been criminally investigating the plot by Trump to throw the election back to the states and force them to send a slate of alternative electors to Congress. If Pence had played along with Trump’s plot, the fake electors would have been used to declare Trump the winner.

The fake electors all used documents and forms that appear to have come from the same source. That source is widely believed to be the Trump campaign.

Trump’s campaign lawyers could all be charged for their role in the plot to overthrow the government. The DOJ is investigating, and with the power of the 1/6 Committee hearings, the public pressure is growing on the Department of Justice.