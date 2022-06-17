Biden Considering Telling Governors To Lower And Waive Gas Taxes

President Biden and his administration are discussing telling governors to lower or waive their gas taxes.

According to the Politico PM Playbook:

“Biden aides have also looked in recent days at invoking the Defense Production Act to move diesel, and other refined products should localized shortages materialize, two people familiar with the matter said.”

“Officials have also discussed telling governors to lower or waive their gas taxes, another person familiar with internal administration discussions said.”

It Is Smart Politics For Biden To Ask States To Do Something About Gas Taxes

If Biden goes public and tells governors to lower or waive their gas taxes, and they refuse to do it, the political pressure will be on them to lower costs for voters at the pump.

Fuel prices could plunge the country into recession, and a recession hurts all incumbents. A recession could incumbent Republicans and Democrats bounced out of office in November.

The Biden administration needs to think outside of the box and try things that haven’t been done before because fuel prices could wreck all of the success that Biden and congressional Democrats have had.

A reduction or waiving the gas tax would immediately lower prices at the pump and help consumers. The time to act is now.