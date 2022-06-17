Congressman Calls For Trump And His Enablers To Be Prosecuted After 1/6 Hearing

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called for Donald Trump and his enablers to be prosecuted before they can attempt to steal another election.

Pascrell tweeted:

He's right and it's why trump and his enablers who tried to overturn the election must be prosecuted. https://t.co/LGTf0mEHSf — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) June 16, 2022

Judge Luttig warned in his statement to the 1/6 Committee, “This false and reckless insistence that the former president won the 2020 presidential election has laid waste to Americans’ confidence in their national elections. More alarming still is that the former president pledges that his reelection will not be ‘stolen’ from him next time around, and his Republican Party allies and supporters obeisantly pledge the same.”

The only way to be certain that Trump and his enablers can’t steal the 2024 election is to prosecute them in 2022. Whatever the Justice Department is concerned about can’t be worse than a potentially stolen election and the death of democracy in the United States.

Rep. Pascrell has been outspoken in calling for Trump to be prosecuted for the last two years, but after the 1/6 Committee hearing on Thursday, there is a new urgency to his appeal, as it becomes clear what Donald Trump did, and that he is planning on doing it again.