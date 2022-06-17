Trump Conspirator To Go To Trial As Peter Navarro Faces Justice On November 17

Peter Navarro’s trial for two charges of contempt of Congress will begin on November 17.

WUSA9 reported:

Navarro appeared before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta for arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for allegedly failing to turn over documents and appear in person before the January 6th Committee. Navarro is one of a number of Trump advisers who refused to testify before the Committee and was the second – after former senior adviser Steve Bannon – to be indicted by the Justice Department.

The trials add strength and teeth to the 1/6 Committee because they are proof to Trump and his co-conspirators that ignoring Congress is not an option, and if they choose to defy the Committee, there will be consequences, including potential jail time.

Peter Navarro has been hanging out with Steve Bannon’s Chinese money man and begging for cash for his legal defense fund. Bannon is going to trial next month for contempt of Congress.

One by one, the alleged criminals that orbited around the corrupt sun known as Donald Trump are being marched into court to face justice.