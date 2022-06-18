Trump’s Nightmare Comes True As The 1/6 Committee Works With DOJ On Transcripts

The 1/6 Committee has announced that they are working with the DOJ to share transcripts of witness interviews.

Bloomberg reported:

The Congressional Jan. 6 committee said it’s working to get the Justice Department access to transcripts of witness interviews, a day after the Capitol riot prosecution of two Proud Boys was delayed due to lack of access.

“The Select Committee is engaged in a cooperative process to address the needs of the Department of Justice,” its spokesman, Tim Mulvey, in a statement Friday. “We are not inclined to share the details of that publicly. We believe accountability is important and won’t be an obstacle to the department’s prosecution.”

The 1/6 Committee is working with the DOJ to make sure that the Proud Boys prosecutions are going to have all of the evidence that they need for convictions.

The DOJ has been working its way up the Trump chain of command in its investigation. Justice is investigating Trump’s lawyers as part of the coup plot/fake electors scheme.

Trump needed a rift between the 1/6 Committee and DOJ to slow down the pace of the investigations. The 1/6 Committee and the DOJ realize this and aren’t about to let bureaucratic issues stop the pursuit of justice.