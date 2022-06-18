Herschel Walker Just Got Taken Down By The Fonz

Actor Henry Winker delivered the truth to Herschel Walker about celebrity and fatherhood hypocrisy.

Video of Henry Winkler:

Winkler told CNN’s, Jim Acosta:

The general premise has bothered me forever. I always thought it was so weird so many people use that kind of tactic of saying, oh, you’re on television, you shouldn’t say what you think, and I’m thinking that is the craziest thing I ever heard. And then, when I saw Mr. Walker’s tweet, I thought to myself, first of all, we are, as a profession, we are uplifting. That’s number one.

Number two, why shouldn’t I have the same point of view he has the right to. He’s a celebrity. What is he talking about? He talks about being an absentee father. He has a couple of children he hasn’t even mentioned nor has seen that we can say anything for a vote is nauseating.

To people of a certain age, Henry Winkler is associated with the character The Fonz from Happy Days, and just like the character that he played, Mr. Winkler spoke with honesty.

Herschel Walker has been using a favorite tactic of Republican celebrity candidates that have been inspired by Trump. Right-wing celebrities want to pretend like they are not celebrities, and they attack famous people with a different point of view than their own.

Walker is a celebrity. He would not be the Republican US Senate nominee in Georgia if it weren’t for the fame he gained playing football at the University of Georgia.

Herschel Walker is the opposite of everything he claims to be, and Henry Winkler was right. He is saying anything to win a vote, which is contradictory and disgusting.