1/6 Committee Has Trump Nailed With Election Defeat Admission

The 1/6 Committee has witness testimony that Donald Trump admitted that he lost the 2020 election to President Biden.

The New York Times reported:

Aside from the evidence, the Committee has already revealed, the panel has received other testimony that undermines Mr. Trump’s claim that he thought he really won the election.

According to two people briefed on the matter, Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House communications director in the days after the election, recently testified to the Committee that Mr. Trump said to her in November 2020 words along the lines of: Can you believe I lost to Mr. Biden?

If Trump knows that he lost, that means he acted with criminal intent to overthrow the election.

The context of Trump’s actions during the post-election period changes if he went into the plot to overturn the election knowing that he lost to Joe Biden. Trump’s actions are still criminal, no matter if he knew that he lost or not, but his potential defense that the election was “stolen” from him will be non-existent if it can be proven that he lost.

If Trump always knew from the beginning that he lost the election, besides potential charges of sedition, Trump committed criminal fraud in his post-election fundraising. Trump was likely engaged in a plot to defraud the United States of America, and if the 1/6 Committee can prove that Trump knew that he lost, the path to criminally charging the former president becomes more clear.