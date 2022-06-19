Are You Listening DOJ? The Number Of Americans Who Want Trump Criminally Charged Grows To 58%

The number of Americans who think that Trump should be charged with 1/6 related crimes has grown to 58%.

ABC News reported on their own poll:

In the poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel, 58% of Americans think Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the riot. That’s up slightly from late April, before the hearings began when an ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 52% of Americans thought the former president should be charged.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll that asked a similar question days after the attack in January 2021 found that 54% of Americans thought Trump should be charged with the crime of inciting a riot.

Trump’s pushback against the hearings has failed. The former president has not be able to change the national narrative about 1/6. Fox News has attempted to counter-program against the committee hearings, and it has been trounced in the television ratings by MSNBC.

Donald Trump gave a speech on Friday that tried to rewrite the history of the 1/6 attack while promising pardons to the insurrectionists, and he has not been able to move the needle.

The majority of Americans can see that Donald Trump needs to be criminally charged. While the Justice Department should not make its decisions based on popular opinion, it is another area of pressure that is growing on the DOJ to investigate and potentially criminally charge Donald Trump.