Adam Kinzinger Tells GOP To Start Telling The Truth After His Family Receives Death Threat

Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s wife received a death threat to kill the entire family, including their 5-month-old baby because he serves on the 1/6 Committee.

Kinzinger tweeted the letter to his wife:

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

Kinzinger spoke about the threat on ABC’s This Week, “This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area. I don’t worry — but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it’s a little different. There’s violence in. the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

As Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens released an ad urging Trump supporters to hunt RINOs, Rep. Kinzinger is getting death threats against himself and his family.

Rep. Kinzinger was correct. If Republicans don’t start telling the truth to their supporters instead of riding the growing wave of right-wing extremism, there is going to be violence.

The violence will be the result of Republicans lacking the courage to tell their supporters the truth in combination with a mentality embracing political violence.