Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) claimed that he broke his term limit promise because people were crying and begging him to run.

Video:

Ron Johnson explains why he broke his promise to only run for two terms: “I didn’t want to do this .. but people are literally coming up to me with tears in their eyes, streaming down their cheeks saying, ‘You got to run. You got to help us save this country!” pic.twitter.com/XulmzjLDYz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 20, 2022

Johnson said, “I didn’t want to do this. I was happy twelve years and go home. My wife really didn’t want me to do this, but we’re both patriots and when we started opening up after COVID, as I’m going around the state, and people are coming up to me with tears in their eyes, streaming down their cheeks, you gotta run. You gotta help us save this country.”

It is hard to believe that anyone came up to Russia Ron Johnson with tears in their eyes and begged him to run for a third term. The odds are that Johnson misheard the people who approached with tears in their eyes saying you gotta not run. You gotta help us save this country, don’t run.

No one feels so passionately about Ron Johnson that they are crying in the streets and begging for him to run.

Johnson’s story was some Trump-level BS. Sen. Johnson has been trying to walk back his term limit promise for years. Last year, Johnson blamed Democrats for forcing him to break his promise and run again.

The only way that Ron Johnson could ever save America is if he lost in November.