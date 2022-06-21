Sen. Ron Johnson Was Just Implicated In The Fake Elector Plot

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wanted to be the person who hand-delivered the fake elector certificates to Vice President Pence on 1/6.

Video:

The moment Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got implicated in the fake elector plot. pic.twitter.com/VpvBWyfTvv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2022

The 1/6 Committee has text messages from a Ron Johnson staffer that Sen. Johnson wanted to be the senator to hand the fake votes from the fake electors to Vice President Pence.

A staffer for Pence texted back that and told them not to deliver the fake elector votes.

Sen. Johnson knew about the fake electors and was in on the plot. He wanted to be the person that hand-delivered fraudulent votes to Mike Pence. It is already known that Lindsey Graham was pressuring state election officials, but now the Committee has shown that Ron Johnson was also involved.

Sen. Johnson is up for reelection this year, and more questions must be asked about his level of involvement in Trump’s scheme to defraud the United States of America.