Ronna McDaniel Admits The RNC Helped Trump Defraud The United States

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel admitted that the RNC helped Trump find fake electors as part of his plot to defraud the United States.

Video:

McDaniel said, “He (Trump) turned the call over to Mr. Eastman who proceeded to — on the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gadget — gather contingent electors in case the legal challenges changed the result of any of the states. More of just helping them reach out and assemble them, but my understanding was the campaign did take the lead, and we just were helping them in that role.”

Sen. Ron Johnson has been implicated in the scheme, and now the American people know that the RNC itself was involved in the plot to defraud the United States of America.

The criminal plot was not run by the Trump campaign and the former president, but large swaths of the entire GOP were involved.

The scheme was much bigger and more vast than previously known. The hearing is about Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the election, but a growing number of Republicans are being implicated in crimes against the United States.