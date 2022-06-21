This Is Bad For Trump: 1/6 Committee Subpoenas Exclusive Documentary Film Footage Of The Trumps

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed exclusive documentary footage of Trump and his family covering the weeks before and during the Capitol attack.

Via: Politico:

A source familiar with the project told Playbook on Monday night that Holder began filming on the campaign trail in September 2020 for a project on Trump’s reelection campaign. Over the course of several months, Holder had substantial access to Trump, Trump’s adult children and VP MIKE PENCE, both in the White House and on the campaign trail.

According to the subpoena, which was obtained exclusively by Playbook, the committee wants three main things from Holder:

(1) Raw footage from Jan. 6.

(2) Raw footage of interviews from September 2020 to present with Trump, Pence, DONALD TRUMP JR., IVANKA TRUMP, ERIC TRUMP and JARED KUSHNER.

(3) Raw footage “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

The filmmaker Alex Holder released a statement that he will comply with the subpoena:

My statement in response to being subpoenaed by Congress:

Only Trump Would Possibly Have A Film Crew On Hand To Record His Crimes

Trump’s ego and arrogance cause him to do a lot of stupid things, but could there be anything dumber and more entitled than having a documentary film crew on hand while trying to steal an election?

Trump had been laying the groundwork for his big lie for months before 1/6 with claims that mail-in ballots were a vehicle for fraud. The plot did legitimize and steal the election didn’t start after election day. The former president was sowing the seeds of the scheme for months.

It all might be on film and could give the Committee more evidence to show to the DOJ and the nation that Trump should be prosecuted.