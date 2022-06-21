Texas Officials Say Officers Had Resources to Attack Uvalde Shooter Three Minutes After Gunman Entered

Shock and outrage are springing forth over breaking new information released from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The parents and grandparents have had to endure the unthinkable over the loss of their child, and now they must absorb the finding that the police had everything they needed to engage the shooter and attempt to stop him within three minutes of the gunman entering the school. We will never know how many lives may have been saved. Instead, questions continue to build over how the police could have waited well over an hour as 911 calls came from children whispering into cell phones, begging for help.

And now this. According to KTBX:

Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to stop the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, condemning the police response as an “abject failure.”

Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy.

The officers and departments on scene at the school during that hour may face criminal liability over the response. At every stage, the more the public learns about the timeline of the incident, the more the fury builds over the lack of responsibility, courage, and sense of duty. The questions will only get more difficult and the criminal exposure broader as possible federal charges are considered alongside those already being considered by the state of Texas.