Watch Live: 1/6 Committee Hearing 6/21/2022

Tune in live to watch the 1/6 Committee hearing that will focus on Trump’s efforts to pressure state election officials to overturn the 2020 election results.
Video:
As Rachel Maddow noted on Monday night:
This Georgia stuff, the threats to the workers, the threats to the state workers they needed to make fake fraud, claims change the election results. That is already definitely under criminal investigation. You don’t have to speculate about what might happen if any prosecutor decided to look into that. Prosecutors are looking into that. State prosecutors have empaneled a grand jury that is working and possible charges under state law.
