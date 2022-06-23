Biden Blasts The Supreme Court For Betraying Common Sense And The Constitution In Gun Ruling

President Biden responded to the Supreme Court’s concealed carry ruling by pointing out that it contradicted both common sense and the Constitution.

The President said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Since 1911, the State of New York has required individuals who would like to carry a concealed weapon in public to show a need to do so for the purpose of self-defense and to acquire a license. More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens. This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.



In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer. I have already taken more executive actions to reduce gun violence than any other President during their first year in office, and I will continue to do all that I can to protect Americans from gun violence.



I urge states to continue to enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence. As the late Justice Scalia recognized, the Second Amendment is not absolute. For centuries, states have regulated who may purchase or possess weapons, the types of weapons they may use, and the places they may carry those weapons. And the courts have upheld these regulations.



I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety. Lives are on the line.

The Supreme Court Is Moving In The Opposite Direction From The Rest Of The Country

Biden was correct. The Supreme Court is moving in the opposite direction from the rest of the country. The vast majority of the American people want common-sense protections from gun violence as the Supreme Court is making it easier for potential mass shooters to carry their weapons in public.

The Supreme Court is broken and their decision today could cost Americans their lives.

It is time to reform the Supreme Court.