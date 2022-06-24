Brian Kemp Gets His Revenge By Testifying In Georgia Criminal Investigation Of Trump

Gov. Brian Kemp will be testifying to the grand jury in Georgia investigating potential Trump election crimes.
Brian Kemp To Testify In Criminal Investigation Of Trump
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:
Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver testimony next month to Fulton County prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.
But unlike the parade of witnesses who have appeared at the Fulton courthouse to answer questions in front of a special grand jury, the Republican will instead deliver a “sworn recorded statement,” according to a letter from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office dated Wednesday and obtained by the AJC on Thursday.
Georgia Is Investigating Trump For Election Interference
A special grand jury in Fulton County is investigating Trump, Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, and others for potential violations of the state’s election laws that bar officials from interfering in the election process.
The 1/6 Committee is rightly getting all of the attention, but the grand jury in Georgia presents a real problem for Trump.
Trump recently tried and failed to oust Gov. Kemp by primarying him, and Kemp is providing no cover for Trump in his state.
Donald Trump has 99 problems, and Georgia is a big one.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association