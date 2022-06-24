Brian Kemp Gets His Revenge By Testifying In Georgia Criminal Investigation Of Trump

But unlike the parade of witnesses who have appeared at the Fulton courthouse to answer questions in front of a special grand jury, the Republican will instead deliver a “sworn recorded statement,” according to a letter from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office dated Wednesday and obtained by the AJC on Thursday.

Georgia Is Investigating Trump For Election Interference

A special grand jury in Fulton County is investigating Trump, Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, and others for potential violations of the state’s election laws that bar officials from interfering in the election process.

The 1/6 Committee is rightly getting all of the attention, but the grand jury in Georgia presents a real problem for Trump.

Trump recently tried and failed to oust Gov. Kemp by primarying him, and Kemp is providing no cover for Trump in his state.

Donald Trump has 99 problems, and Georgia is a big one.