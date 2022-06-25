Massive Protest Rocks The Supreme Court For Second Day After Roe Is Overturned

Facebook

The protesters aren’t going away, and their numbers seem to be growing on the second day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Video:

A crowd that started out as an estimated 500 people outside the Supreme Court has grown to thousands for a second straight day, as people are not taking the theft of fundamental rights from 51% of the American population as business as usual.

Public confidence in the Supreme Court had fallen to an all-time low of 25% before the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade was announced.

The protesters are not going away. The CNN report noted that almost all of the protesters in front of the Supreme Court supported the right to choose. Today’s protesters are going to become November’s midterm election voters. `

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has unleashed a powerful force, as Americans are taking to the streets and fighting for their rights and individual liberties.

The protesters are not taking this decision quietly, and they will have their loudest say at the ballot box in November.