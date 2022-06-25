Trump Held A Secret Phone Call With Putin 9 Days Before The Election

Facebook

Filmmaker Alex Holder revealed that Donald Trump had a secret phone call with Putin 9 days before the 2020 election.

Politico reported:

Holder traveled with then-President Trump on Sunday, Oct. 25, three days after the second presidential debate and nine days before Election Day. That day, Trump flew from Washington to New Hampshire, then on to Maine, and then back to Washington. But WH COS MARK MEADOWS told Holder that something had come up and the planned interview was nixed.

“My memory is,” Holder told us, “that the chief of staff sort of came over and said that the interview couldn’t happen today because the president was on the phone. And I believe, if I remember correctly, that he said that he was on the phone to the president of Russia, VLADIMIR PUTIN, which is why the interview had to be postponed.”

There is nothing but speculation as to why Trump had to hold a secret phone call with Putin nine days before the election. Politico suspects it has something to do with Putin giving an interview that trashed Trump’s Hunter Biden allegations.

Another possible explanation is that Trump was urgently speaking to Putin in the hope of getting more Russian election interference or maybe an October surprise.

The 1/6 investigation has revealed that Trump knew that he was losing the election, so it makes sense that he would make a plea to Putin to try to save the election for him.