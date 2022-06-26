AOC Says SCOTUS Justices Kavanaugh, Barrett, And Thomas Committed Impeachable Offenses

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday that she believes that three conservative Supreme Court justices committed impeachable offenses.

Video of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Meet The Press:

Chuck Todd asked the congresswoman from New York, “Do you think lying in a confirmation hearing is an impeachable offense?”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez answered, “I believe so. I believe so. I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense and violating federal law and not disclosing income from political organizations as Clarence Thomas did years ago is also potentially an impeachable offense. I believe that not recusing from cases with clear family members involved with deep violations with conflicts of interest is an impeachable offense and should be seriously considered, including by Senators like Joe Manchin and Susan Collins.”

There is no legal standard for impeachment. It doesn’t matter how lawyerly Barrett and Kavanaugh answered questions overturning Roe if they intentionally deceived members of Congress whether it was in confirmation hearings or private meetings if the House Judiciary Committee wants to hold impeachment hearings and refer them to the full House for impeachment, there is nothing stopping them, so Democrats need to stop making up imaginary legal thresholds to constrain themselves.

The case for the impeachment of Clarence Thomas is more straightforward. Justice Thomas and his wife have a track record of corruption that goes back years before 1/6.

It doesn’t matter if the Senate won’t vote to convict. Holding these justices accountable would be the purpose. The Supreme Court is out of control, and it is time for the Legislative Branch to put a check on the highest court in the land.