Adam Schiff talks Trump and jail
  • Save
Posted on by Jason Easley

Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Is Staying In Politics To Avoid Jail

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suggested that one of Trump’s primary motivations for staying in politics is avoiding jail.

Video of Schiff:

Chairman Schiff said on MSNBC’s The Last Word, “Trump felt immune. And to some degree, may still feel immune as long as he is a political candidate As long as he is in the mix, I think it’s one of the motivations he has to once again run for the presidency, which is, to stay one step ahead of the jailer. But I do think that the search of Mar-a-Lago, after all of the abortive efforts to get these materials shows that there is a will in the Justice Department to follow the law, even when that law leads to the former president.”

It is pretty obvious to everyone who is paying attention that avoiding conviction and jail is one of Trump’s primary motivations, which is why it makes no sense that he unnecessarily stole classified documents, lied to the DOJ, and basically provoked a criminal investigation.

Trump is staying in politics to make money because he has no other source of income and because he thinks that by being in politics, he will stay out of prison.

If Adam Schiff understands this about Trump, it is certain that the Justice Department also knows, and they are not going to be fooled.

 

Adam Schiff talks Trump and jail
  • Save
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap