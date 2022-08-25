Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Is Staying In Politics To Avoid Jail

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suggested that one of Trump’s primary motivations for staying in politics is avoiding jail.

Video of Schiff:

Chairman Schiff said on MSNBC’s The Last Word, “Trump felt immune. And to some degree, may still feel immune as long as he is a political candidate As long as he is in the mix, I think it’s one of the motivations he has to once again run for the presidency, which is, to stay one step ahead of the jailer. But I do think that the search of Mar-a-Lago, after all of the abortive efforts to get these materials shows that there is a will in the Justice Department to follow the law, even when that law leads to the former president.”

It is pretty obvious to everyone who is paying attention that avoiding conviction and jail is one of Trump’s primary motivations, which is why it makes no sense that he unnecessarily stole classified documents, lied to the DOJ, and basically provoked a criminal investigation.

Trump is staying in politics to make money because he has no other source of income and because he thinks that by being in politics, he will stay out of prison.

If Adam Schiff understands this about Trump, it is certain that the Justice Department also knows, and they are not going to be fooled.

