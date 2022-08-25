Two Trump Supporters Plead Guilty To Stealing Ashley Biden’s Diary

Trump supporters plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
Posted on by Jason Easley

Two Florida Trump supporters pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden’s diary and conspiring to transport stolen materials.

The New York Times reported:

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday to stealing a diary and other belongings of President Biden’s daughter, Ashley, and selling them to the conservative group Project Veritas in the final weeks of the 2020 election.

Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, admitted they took part in a conspiracy to transport stolen materials from Florida, where Ms. Biden had been living, to New York, where Project Veritas is headquartered.

The Ashley Biden Diary Thieves Are Trump Supporters Who Are Now Cooperating With The DOJ

Harris and Kurlander are both Trump supporters who have a documented social media history of publicly praising Trump.

Project Veritas is under federal investigation for stealing the diary, and it was former Trump attorney general William Barr who authorized the raid against Veritas.

Project Veritas is the DOJ’s main target, but the guilty plea of the two Trump supporters shows that those who follow Trump into criminal activity for political gain end up paying the price.

Trump has yet to be charged with a crime, but his supporters who follow his lead keep going down.

 

