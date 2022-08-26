Biden mocks Trump for claiming that he classified all documents
  • Save
Posted on by Jason Easley

Biden Mocks Trump’s Claim That He Declassified Every Single Document

President Biden mocked Trump’s claim that as president, he declassified every single document.

Video:

Biden was asked if Trump could have declassified every single document.

The President answered by mocking the idea, “I declassified everything in the world. I’m president. I can do it all. Come on, declassified everything. I am not going to comment because I don’t know the details. I don’t want to know. I’ll let the Justice Department take care of it.”

The idea that Trump waved his hand and declassified everything is so absurd that it is worthy of mockery. Biden later was asked how he handles classified documents and he explained that he is taking the Presidential Daily Briefing home with him, but he would read it in a secure area with the military present. The document would be under lock and key. Biden will read it, lock it, and then return it to the military personnel in the secure room.

In other words, President Biden isn’t going to be hiding classified documents in his basement.

Trump has created an unprecedented situation because no former president has ever stolen classified documents before. It is refreshing to have a president who doesn’t meddle in DOJ matters and allows the Justice Department to do its job.

Biden mocked Trump’s ridiculous excuse because no president has that kind of power and it was nonsensical to suggest that a president might.

 

Biden mocks Trump for claiming that he classified all documents
  • Save
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap