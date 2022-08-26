Biden Mocks Trump’s Claim That He Declassified Every Single Document

President Biden mocked Trump’s claim that as president, he declassified every single document.

Q: President Trump said he declassified all these documents. Could he have declassified? Biden: I declassified everything in the world. I'm president. I can do it all. Come on, declassified everything. Biden said he is leaving it up to the DOJ and wants nothing to do with it pic.twitter.com/5sPAjcAE9F — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2022

Biden was asked if Trump could have declassified every single document.

The President answered by mocking the idea, “I declassified everything in the world. I’m president. I can do it all. Come on, declassified everything. I am not going to comment because I don’t know the details. I don’t want to know. I’ll let the Justice Department take care of it.”

The idea that Trump waved his hand and declassified everything is so absurd that it is worthy of mockery. Biden later was asked how he handles classified documents and he explained that he is taking the Presidential Daily Briefing home with him, but he would read it in a secure area with the military present. The document would be under lock and key. Biden will read it, lock it, and then return it to the military personnel in the secure room.

In other words, President Biden isn’t going to be hiding classified documents in his basement.

Trump has created an unprecedented situation because no former president has ever stolen classified documents before. It is refreshing to have a president who doesn’t meddle in DOJ matters and allows the Justice Department to do its job.

Biden mocked Trump’s ridiculous excuse because no president has that kind of power and it was nonsensical to suggest that a president might.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association