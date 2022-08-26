Trump Devastated As Affidavit Says He Had Information On US Spies

The redacted affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago reveals that Trump had information on US spies and intel that was not to be shared with foreign nationals.

Video:

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell said described the information in the redacted affidavit:

Here are some of the classifications that were noted by the FBI agent who was designating the reasons in the affidavit. This is in the document to justify the affidavit. HCS, which is human control system, a designation by a report from a CIA officer or possibly defense intelligence agency based on conversations with a confidential, human source overseas. That is a spy.

And this could be the most alarming of any of these designations of these classifications. Another one is ORCON, originator control, the agency issuing the report controls that sees the document, no foreign, that is cannot be shared with foreign nationals indicating high sensitivity.

Mitchell went on to say that Trump had documents in his possession that were related to sources and methods and were the crown jewels of US intelligence agencies.

What was Trump intending to do with such sensitive national security information? He would not have kept those documents for his memoir or his own reading pleasure.

These kinds of US secrets would be priceless. If Trump was trying to sell them, he could have gotten hundreds of millions or even maybe billions of dollars for them.

From the information in the redacted affidavit, Trump didn’t accidentally take the documents. He stole US secrets that would have a high monetary value, and that could be why he is being investigated for violating the Espionage Act.

