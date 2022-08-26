DOJ Is Worried That Trump Will Try To Obstruct Justice

In a redacted motion, the Department of Justice expressed concern that Trump would obstruct justice if the affidavit was not redacted.

Page nine of the DOJ’s filing states, “In short, the government has well-founded concerns that steps may be taken to frustrate or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts in the affidavit were prematurely disclosed.”

The Justice Department argued that releasing the unredacted document would provide Trump with the names of witnesses and a roadmap to the investigation.

Trump is frustrated because without the power of the presidency he has no ability to leak information or direct the investigation. As president, Trump was able to derail the Mueller investigation by knowing where Mueller was going before his investigation could get there.

The Justice Department is worried that Trump will obstruct justice, and given Trump’s history of obstructing investigations, the DOJ is taking steps to make sure that they stay ahead of Trump.

