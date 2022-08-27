Georgia Is Now Investigating Possible Trump Breach Of Voting Equipment

The Georgia criminal investigation into potential Trump election crimes has extended into a potential breach of voting equipment.

The AP reported:

The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.

The widening of the probe highlights the latest instance in which unauthorized people appear to have gained access to voting equipment since the 2020 election, primarily in battleground states lost by Mr. Trump. Election experts have raised concerns that sensitive information shared online about the equipment may have exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by people intent on disrupting future elections.

Georgia officials are investigating the same type of allegations that are being probed in Michigan, Colorado, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. In each of these states, the Trump campaign is being investigated for potentially illegal breaching of voting equipment to obtain voter data.

Trump is already under criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia for potential violations of state election law. If his campaign is found to have illegally breached voting machines and obtained voter data, it opens the door to the second wave of potential prosecutions of the former president and his failed reelection campaign.

The FBI and Trump’s theft of classified documents have pushed the other investigations off of the front page, but Trump’s criminal problems in Georgia look to actually be getting worse.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association