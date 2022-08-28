Charlie Crist talks about abortion on CNN
Posted on by Jason Easley

Charlie Crist Just Ron DeSantis A Big Problem On Abortion

By vowing to sign an executive order protecting choice in Florida on day one of his administration, Rep. Charlie Crist caused a big problem for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Video:

 

Crist said on CNN, “I’ll sign an executive order on the first day of the Crist administration to protect a woman’s right to choose. It is the right thing to do. I’m an only son, raised with three sisters. I understood at the get-go it is important to treat others well and be decent to people and to respect their wishes.”

When asked if he is still pro-life, Crist answered, “I’m pro-choice and that is why I have a hundred percent rating by Planned Parenthood, by NARAL. It is this stark. When I was a Republican governor, I vetoed an anti-abortion bill. I think that is the right thing to do because I do respect a woman’s right to choose. The governor we have doesn’t. As I said, the law he signed doesn’t even have exceptions for rape or incest. That’s barbaric.”

Republicans do outnumber Democrats in Florida, but as recently witnessed in Kansas, choice is one of those issues that can get people to cross party lines. Republicans have been the self-described party of values for so long that the conventional political wisdom has been slow to catch up to the fact that Democrats have a values in the 2022 midterm election.

Abortion could be a problem for Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist will face an uphill battle to defeat Ron DeSantis, but with the midterm election environment moving toward Democrats, DeSantis may have to fight to win a second term.

